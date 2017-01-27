Lawmakers urged to 'close the gap'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Power bills spike as temperatures drop
-
Police arrest caretaker accused of elderly abuse
-
Idaho Democratic director comments under fire
-
'Can you hear me' phone scam
-
Sex trafficking sentence marks milestone
-
Voters can decide on highway district control
-
TV news technology coming to KTVB
-
Deputies fired at suspect in Kuna standoff
-
Concerned neighbors weigh in on airport noise
-
Rule could change pot rules for applicants
More Stories
-
'Can you hear me' phone scam makes you a victim with…Jan 27, 2017, 10:41 a.m.
-
Trump signs orders on rebuilding military and…Jan 27, 2017, 3:34 p.m.
-
Power bills spike amid severe winter weatherJan 26, 2017, 9:47 p.m.