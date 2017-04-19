Lawmakers urge Idaho Supreme Court to reconsider veto ruling

Gov. Butch Otter (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - A group of 30 lawmakers, including some legislative leaders, are urging the Idaho Supreme Court to overturn a nearly 40-year-old ruling on when the governor can veto a bill.

According to the lawsuit filed Wednesday, lawmakers contend that Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter violated the Idaho Constitution earlier this year when he vetoed a proposal that would have repealed the 6 percent sales tax on groceries.

In 1978, the state's highest court ruled a governor has 10 days to veto or approve a bill starting when it lands on his desk.

Some of the Statehouse's most conservative members disagree. They argue that the constitution dictates that the governor's deadline begins immediately after the Legislature adjourns.

House Assistant Majority Leader Brent Crane and House Majority Caucus Chairman John Vander Woude have joined the lawsuit.

