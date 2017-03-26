Lawmakers still have work to do before session wraps

File image of the Idaho Statehouse (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The Idaho Legislature could wrap up any day now, but lawmakers still have to tackle some pretty big issues this week.

At least three major pieces of legislation are still on the table. One would eliminate the sales tax on groceries in Idaho. Another bill they're taking a look at would lower income taxes. The third, and perhaps most controversial, is a Garvee bonding bill that would allow the state to borrow $300 million for highway projects.

House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding says even though the end of the session is near lawmakers need to take their time while working through these issues.

"When we're talking about Garvee legislation, when we're talking about taking millions of dollars out of the general fund for transportation infrastructure, when we're talking about grocery tax, when we're talking about all these things and we're trying to do it in an abbreviated moment this is when we make mistakes,” Erpelding said. “So there's a lot of us that say, ‘Let’s take a second. Let's make sure we get this right because we can't come back for a do over.'"

RELATED: Canyon County business leaders scold lawmakers over transportation 'inaction'

Erpelding says he does think it is time for the 2017 legislative session to wrap. He says there were some big accomplishments this session like passing legislation to help keep invasive species out of Idaho and investing in education funding.

© 2017 KTVB-TV