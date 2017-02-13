KTVB
Illegal firework sale bill voted down

February 13, 2017

BOISE - State lawmakers voted down a bill to prevent the sale of illegal fireworks in Idaho.

Currently, vendors are allowed to sell them if the buyer agrees to use them outside the state.

The Boise Fire Department says six homes in Ada County were burned down last year as a result of illegal fireworks, including one during the 2,500-acre Table Rock Fire which cost taxpayers more than $340,000.

KTVB talked to some of the lawmakers who voted down the bill. They say it infringes on people's liberties.

We'll hear more from them and from Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan on the News at Ten.

(© 2017 KTVB)


