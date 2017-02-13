Idaho's sex offenders to submit DNA samples under new bill

id sex offender registry 19 (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - An Idaho Senate panel has introduced legislation that would require registered sex offenders to submit a DNA sample to the state's criminal DNA database.

The Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee introduced the Idaho State Police-backed proposal on Monday, clearing it for a full legislative hearing.

According to ISP, Idaho law currently doesn't require registered sex offenders to submit their DNA to the state's collection program, which was established in 1996 and includes samples from convicted felons.

There are currently 1,500 registered sex offenders in Idaho who have not had DNA collected.

The measure is estimated to cost $183,500 to implement, but only $30,000 for ongoing operating costs.

