Idaho's indigent care program request $18M from lawmakers

BOISE - Managers for Idaho's catastrophic health care program say they are struggling to predict how much money they will need next year due to uncertainty surrounding the Affordable Care Act.

Roger Christensen, chairman of the Catastrophic Health Care Fund board and a Bonneville County commissioner, told members on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee Wednesday that the program is requesting $18 million for fiscal year 2018, the same as this year.

The Spokesman-Review reports that the program provides indigent medical care to Idahoans. The costs are split between county property taxes and state general funds. Costs have dropped over the past few years as more Idahoans have found other resources for medical care, including subsidized insurance through the state's online health insurance marketplace exchange.

In fiscal year 2016, the program cost, between counties and the state, was $33.9 million. In 2012 it was $56 million.

