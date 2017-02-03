Idaho students lobby for healthy living

A group of students sit in the Senate gallery Friday during Youth Lobby Day. (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho high school students played their part in raising awareness Friday about living healthy as a part of National Wear Red Day.

American Heart Association uses Wear Red Day to bring awareness to the fight against heart disease. Students hit the Capitol and put in some work to promote healthy living.

As part of the 7th annual Youth Lobby Day, students spent the day advocating for safer routes to school. Their overall campaign is aimed at showing the importance of daily physical activity, and one of the easiest ways to do that is by walking or biking to school.

Students explained to legislators that walking or biking to school can only happen if there are safe streets and sidewalks to navigate. They asked senators and representatives to consider things that enhance safe walking and biking, as well as barriers for communities across the state.

Erin Bennett with the American Heart Association said the efforts on Friday were the perfect way to show students just how local government works.

"We make sure they are prepped and ready so they know the issue and they know who they are talking to and they know their legislator is," she said. "By learning this they can have a good meeting and be really informative and help those legislators understand why they are there talking to them."

Students had been working toward Youth Lobby Day for months, studying up on health statistics and issues in their own communities.

One group of students told KTVB that preparing took a lot of work, but that they are optimistic that their effort will help make a difference for Idaho students.

