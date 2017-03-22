Idaho Senate kills transportation funding plan

Potholes on I-84 (Photo: KTVB file)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho Senate has killed a roughly $320 million transportation funding plan, effectively squashing hope of passing any significant funding proposal to repair the state's crumbling roads and bridges before the end of the session.

Senate members have been considering various transportation proposals for the past few weeks with varying degrees of support. Ultimately, lawmakers on Wednesday said they not back a plan that primarily used bonds to pay for new road projects and repay it with future federal highway payments.



Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill says the Senate's 15-20 vote signaled that lawmakers will likely only allocate a small amount of new transportation funding before adjourning for the year.

Idaho uses fuels taxes, registration fees and other sources to pay for its state and local roads and bridges. However, that system has left the state with an annual $262 million transportation deficit.

