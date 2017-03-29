Idaho Senate kills $28M tax cut plan

The Idaho Senate (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The Idaho Senate has killed a last-minute $28 million tax cut plan on the final day of the 2017 legislative session.

House members had tacked on the tax relief proposal to an unemployment insurance plan on Tuesday as a way to slash personal and corporate income tax rates. However, that amendment didn't sit well with the Senate on Wednesday and they killed the proposal on a 29-5 vote.

That means the only tax relief plan the Idaho Legislature passed this session was a repeal of the 6 percent sales tax on groceries. The bill has been sent to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's desk, who has said he opposes the measure.

The Idaho Senate is now poised to adjourn because they have finished their work for the year.

© 2017 Associated Press