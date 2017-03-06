Idaho panel kills bill to make election day a school holiday

Voting (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - An Idaho House panel has killed a proposal to declare a school holiday on election days.

Chief Deputy Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said the bill would have allowed schools to continue serving as polling places without exposing students to possible dangers from having strangers come onto campus. Furthermore, McGrane added that having adequate polling facilities is one of the key challenges election clerks face across the state.

However, school board members and schools district officials opposed the measure, arguing that not all schools serve as polling locations during an election.

The Spokesman-Review reports that the House Education Committee killed HB 195 on Monday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.