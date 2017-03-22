Idaho panel backs $126M resolution to purchase office space

(Photo: KTVB)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho House panel has approved a resolution authorizing state officials to negotiate the purchase of $126 million in new office space.



Earlier this month, Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter announced he was requesting the approval from the House and Senate to enable the Department of Administration to finalize the purchase office space on the former Hewlett-Packard campus in Boise. The buildings will house the Idaho State Tax Commission and possibly other state agencies.

MORE: Idaho looks to buy HP's Boise campus for $110 million



The House Revenue and Taxation Committee agreed to send the resolution to the House floor on Wednesday.



Wayne Meuleman, executive director of the Idaho State Building Authority, told lawmakers that the move will provide valuable office space for the state over the next 50 years.



Last year, several state agencies found themselves in a housing crisis after being alerted that owners of their Boise building had accepted an offer from a separate company.

Copyright 2017 KTVB