Idaho Legislature at a standstill, adjournment delayed

The Idaho House of Representatives (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho lawmakers are currently in a standstill after Republican infighting halted both chambers from moving forward on any major legislative action.

On Thursday, House members only had passed just three bills over the course of eight hours. That's because leadership kept putting the House at ease after the most conservative members kept requesting that legislation be read at length. The House GOP then decided to caucus, meeting for several hours privately.

Meanwhile, in the Senate, lawmakers managed to complete the majority of their business, leaving them waiting on the House to send over major pieces of legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis says the delays mean the Legislature will no longer adjourn on Friday, but sometime next week.

© 2017 Associated Press