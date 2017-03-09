Idaho lawmakers OK budget boost to fight invasive mussels

Invasive mussels on a propeller shaft (Photo: KTVB file photo)

BOISE - Idaho lawmakers have approved a major funding increase for the state's agriculture department, with a large sum of the money earmarked for a boat inspection program aimed at preventing the spread of invasive mussels.

The Spokesman-Review reports the 40 percent increase in state funds for the Idaho Department of Agriculture next year was approved Wednesday by the Legislature's joint budget committee.

The boat inspection program received a $3.1 million increase in funding. Legislators also added more than $171,000 to the Idaho State Police budget for another patrol position that will keep all the state's inspection stations covered.

The program was previously funded from invasive sticker fees paid by voters.

Quagga and zebra mussels clog pipes and cover beaches and can travel by hitching rides on trailered boats and other watercraft.

