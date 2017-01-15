Idaho lawmakers hope to move forward after dramatic first week

Idaho Statehouse (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

Idaho lawmakers begin week two of the legislative session on Monday hoping that the work environment won’t be as hostile as it was last week.

On Thursday, Representative Heather Scott was stripped of her committee assignments by the House speaker, which is a rare and serious action, following some controversial actions.

“I do believe they're trying to silence my voice,” said the North Idaho lawmaker.

During a December legislative meeting Scott was overheard telling another representative that women in the statehouse only get ahead by doing sexual favors.

“I said it as a general sense looking from a citizen’s point of view on to the legislature,” said Scott.

She says she didn't mean to offend anyone, but lawmakers were upset.

Republican Idaho Rep. Heather Scott addressed the media on Friday - the day after a a rarely used legislative punishment was levied against her. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

“It's harmful for everyone,” said Rep. Christy Perry, R-Nampa. “I think it's an unfortunate comment."

The comment was reportedly targeted at Perry, who is the chair of the House Local Government Committee.

“I do believe people are put into their places because of their merit and background,” said Perry.

She says Scott was already showing paranoid and aggressive behavior and, after the overheard comment, she felt it was necessary to voice concerns.

“You could tell the environment had changed,” said Perry, who wrote a letter to the House Speaker Scott Bedke about Scott's actions. That letter seemed to prompt his move to punish the representative from Bonner County.

“There really is a line, and most people thought it was crossed,” said Perry. “They wanted to say something but there was that fear of retribution and so people were very uncomfortable with saying something."

Scott, however, is convinced she is being singled out for bringing what she believes are failed ethics in the

Statehouse to light.

“To try and suppress someone's speech is ridiculous,” she said.

Scott says she has gained legal counsel because the letter Perry wrote to Bedke was untrue.

One thing that Scott and Perry agree on is that everyone needs to move forward and get to work.

“When the legislature is fighting we're not doing our jobs for the citizens and we need to be working for the citizens,” said Scott.

“It is a distraction, and it's time to bring back everyone and focus,” said Perry. “Every single day does matter here.”

Copyright 2016 KTVB