Idaho lawmakers delay science standards decision

science extravaganza 1-24-11 15 (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho lawmakers have postponed a decision on whether to include references to climate change in the state's proposed science standards.

The standards haven't been updated since 2001 and have been criticized as vague. The House Education Committee sparked controversy by removing references to climate change and human impact on the environment from the proposed standards.

The Senate Education Committee heard testimony from nearly two dozen people Thursday but did not make a decision on whether it will remove the climate change references. Twenty-two people spoke in favor of approving the full standards, including the climate change content, and one person opposed them.

If the Senate adopts the standards in full, they will be sent back to the House Education Committee for approval.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.