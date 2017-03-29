Idaho lawmakers adjourn 2017 regular session

Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke brought the gavel down on the 2017 session Wednesday morning. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho lawmakers closed out the 2017 legislative session on Wednesday, finishing the year by passing a contentious repeal of the state's 6 percent sales tax on groceries while also clearing a massive transportation funding plan.

House Speaker Scott Bedke praised lawmakers' work on education funding and taking modest steps to address the state's infrastructure needs. Both the House and the Senate spent the final week of the session fighting to pass a $320 million transportation funding plan. On Tuesday, both chambers approved the bill, clearing it to send it to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's desk for approval.

As of Wednesday, it was still unknown if Otter would sign the grocery tax repeal measure.

This year's session lasted 80 days. The Legislature tends to run long in on- election years, but this year still wasn't as long as in 2003 when it lasted 118 days.

