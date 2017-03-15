Idaho House tussle interrupts budget debate

The Idaho House of Representatives (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - A typically mundane debate over budget appropriations on the Idaho House floor turned briefly combative when members began accusing each other of impugning their intentions.

Rep. Wendy Horman, a Republican from Idaho Falls, objected Wednesday to Rep. Ron Nate, a Republican from Rexburg, while he argued the state should not approve the Idaho Lottery budget bill because he believes the state should be using that money to increase teacher pay. Horman, who helped draft the state's public school budget, argued that Nate was accusing budget writers of short-changing education needs.

Teacher salaries are funded by state general funds, which the Idaho Lottery does not use.

The two tensely sparred with each other before House Speaker Scott Bedke stepped in to say their points had been made and directed both of them to sit down.

The House approved the lottery's $6.1 million budget on a 44-25 vote.

