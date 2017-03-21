Idaho House OKs community college funding amid division

The College of Western Idaho (Photo: Custom)

BOISE - Idaho House lawmakers once again revealed a growing division inside their chamber over a dicey community college budget debate.

Earlier this year, state budget writers settled on allocating the state's three community colleges nearly $40 million. Budget bills seldom change once making it out of the appropriations committee, but they still need the approval of the full House and Senate.

Lawmakers in the House ultimately passed the budget on a 48-22 vote, but not before spending part of Tuesday morning criticizing some line items in the funding proposal and the budget-setting process.

The House has been plagued this session by Republican infighting, with some members unhappy over how legislative leaders steer the chamber.

© 2017 Associated Press