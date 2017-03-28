Idaho House introduces new tax cut plan

Money (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - House legislative leaders have tacked on a $28 million tax cut plan to an unemployment insurance bill as a last-minute effort to slash the state's personal and corporate income tax rates.

The House agreed to tweak the bill on Tuesday, sending it back to the Senate for final approval. It's unknown when the Senate will vote on the newly amended proposal.

While the Legislature has already passed a plan repealing the state's 6 percent sales tax on groceries, the proposal is expected to be vetoed by Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter. That means lawmakers are trying to secure some sort tax relief plan before adjourning.

Meanwhile, the House is also considering a roughly $320 million transportation bill. The proposal needs to clear a legislative panel before it can go before the full House floor.

