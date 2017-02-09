Idaho House advances sign language interpreter license bill

Deaf woman learning sign language. (Photo: Thinkstock)

BOISE - The Idaho House has backed legislation requiring sign language interpreters to get a professional license from a state board.

Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter vetoed a similar proposal in 2015, arguing that the plan would have created a strain on already limited resources.

However, Rep. Kelly Packer, a Republican from McCammon, says that unqualified interpreters have caused miscommunications in important situations, like emergency rooms or legal proceedings.

Attempting or offering to interpret sign language without a license would be a misdemeanor under the bill.

The bill cleared the House on Thursday. It now moves to the Senate for approval.

