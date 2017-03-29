Idaho House adjourns 2017 regular session

The Idaho House of Representatives. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

The Idaho House closed out the 2017 session on Wednesday, concluding their work for the year as Senate lawmakers were on track to adjourn soon after.

House Speaker Scott Bedke praised lawmakers' work on education funding and taking modest steps to address the state's transportation needs. Both the House and the Senate spent the final week of the session fighting to pass a $320 million transportation funding plan. On Tuesday, both chambers approved the bill, clearing it to send it to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's desk for approval.

This year's session lasted 80 days. The Legislature tends to run long in on- election years, but this year still wasn't as long as in 2003 when it lasted 118 days.

© 2017 Associated Press