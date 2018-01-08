Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter speaks at the Statehouse during the 2018 AP Legislative Preview. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter on Monday reflected on his past 12 years in office during his final State of the State address, focusing on the state's ability to overcome natural disasters, political division and economic achievements under his Republican leadership.

Otter kicked off the 2018 legislative session by outlining his budget proposal and policy priorities for the session. However, Otter also used the event to focus on his legacy as one of Idaho's few governors to serve three terms.

"With the benefit of experience earned through the patience and confidence of Idaho voters, today I have a more nuanced view of the proper role of government," Otter said. "I have always understood its limitations and its flaws. But now I also know its possibilities, when responsibly led, for helping individual citizens realize their full potential. None of us can afford to dismiss the latter because we are hamstrung by the former."

Otter has said he won't seek re-election.

Overall, the governor is proposing a 6.62 percent increase from last year's budget. This would bring the state budget to $3.66 billion in fiscal year 2019, which starts in July and goes until the end of June 2019.

As constitutionally required, the majority of the budget proposed by Otter would be spent on education. This includes increasing public schools funding by 6.03 percent, or by $123 million.

As were his priorities during his first State of the State address in 2007, tax cuts and education highlighted the majority of Otter's agenda for the upcoming legislative session. Otter proposed a $200 million tax cut package that includes reducing the state's income and corporate tax rate, as well as adding an $85 child tax credit.

"We must never forget that it's the people's money. So I will gladly join you in reducing individual and corporate income tax rates with an eye toward stimulating more economic growth," Otter said. "But that must be accomplished while keeping our fiscal house in order and our investments for the future on track."

State lawmakers will now spend the next few months in Boise working to balance the state budget and pass legislation.

