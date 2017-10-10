Idaho governor fills Senate seat vacancy

Tony Potts (Photo: KIFI)

BOISE - Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has appointed an Idaho Falls businessman to fill the Senate vacancy created by Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis' recent retirement to serve as U.S. Attorney for Idaho.

Otter announced Tuesday he selected 40-year-old Tony Potts, a property manager and RV salesman, to fill Davis' Senate seat in Legislative District 33.

The committee had sent Otter three possible replacement candidates, with Bonneville GOP Central Committee Chairman Mark Fuller as their top pick.

Otter did not explain why he did not choose the GOPs Legislative District 33 Committee's top pick. Otter's spokesman said the move was not unprecedented, but did not provide any more details.

Republicans will replace Davis' open leadership seat during the 2018 session.

© 2017 Associated Press