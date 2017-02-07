Otter admits poor choice of words in refugee comment

Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter speaks at an Idaho Press Club breakfast on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (Photo: Adam Worthington / KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter says he chose the wrong word in his recent remarks acknowledging his preference that Christian refugees should be treated as a priority.

Otter, speaking at an Idaho Press Club event Tuesday, said he believes in religious preference, not religious discrimination. When pressed on the difference between the two, Otter said the United States has an obligation to protect groups being targeted for discrimination.

"I should have not answered that question said listen, we are talking about preference here, something the United States has always done," he said. "The U.S. has always made preference for people in peril."

Otter has criticized the nation's refugee program. However, he took one step further last week in an interview with Idaho Public Television while discussing President Donald Trump's immigration ban that targeted seven predominantly Muslim nations. Otter said persecuted Christians should be treated as priority in the U.S. refugee program.

The executive order signed by Trump suspended immigration from the seven countries for 90 days and all refugee resettlement for 120 days. The order has since been blocked by a federal judge.

Otter also spent time Tuesday morning talking about the future of the Affordable Care Act, saying that it's important that Idaho leaders remain patient to see what happens in Washington, DC.

"Do we move out ahead of that, anticipating its remake, remodel, repeal, whatever it's going to be?" the governor asked. "And do we make mistakes by doing that and have to come back and redo our work."

Acknowledging that there are still a number of Idahoans who fall into the so-called "coverage gap," Otter said the state's future with the ACA is tied to what the Trump administration and Congress decide to do with it.

Asked about newly-confirmed Education secretary Betsy DeVos, Otter admitted he doesn't know much about her, but said he likes that she is a supporter of choice in education.

"Choice pretty well says it all, because that means everything," he said.

