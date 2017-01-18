Idaho Democrats want loan forgiveness for rural teachers

A classroom in Council, Idaho. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho's few Democratic lawmakers want to grant student loan forgiveness for teachers working in rural areas.

However, Democratic Reps. Sally Toone, of Gooding, and Paulette Jordan, of Plummer, said Wednesday their proposal hasn't yet been promised a hearing by Republican leaders.

The legislation is co-sponsored by all 17 Democratic lawmakers in the Idaho Statehouse.

According to the bill, eligible teachers would receive up to $3,000 in student loan forgiveness a year, for up to four years, who work in rural schools. Democratic officials did not immediately have details on how much the legislation would cost or how many districts would be eligible.

