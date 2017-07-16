Idaho closes budget year with $94M more than projected

Idaho Statehouse (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho officials say the state has closed out the budget year with tax revenue exceeding forecasts by nearly $94 million.

Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter on Friday praised the state's disciplined fiscal policies for the budget surplus. For fiscal year 2017 - which ended June 30 - the state took in almost $3.45 billion compared with the predicted $3.35 billion.

Earlier this year, lawmakers extended the state's so-called surplus eliminator, a policy that diverts leftover state revenue funds into both rainy-day funds and transportation projects. According to the state, the rainy-day account now hovers around $318.7 million.

