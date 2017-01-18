House bill would remove fee for gasoline hybrids

A 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (Photo: Webb Bland)

BOISE - An Idaho House panel has introduced legislation that would exclude gasoline hybrid owners from paying an additional $75 registration fee.

Two years ago, lawmakers passed a transportation funding plan that raised vehicle registration fees and the gasoline tax by 7 cents. Electric and hybrid vehicles faced higher registration fees because lawmakers argued those owners don't pay as much at the pump.

Rep. Steven Harris says that gasoline hybrid owners already pay the appropriate gas tax at the pump. Under his bill, only plug-in hybrid owners would be forced to pay the higher fee.

The House Transportation and Defense Committee agreed to introduce the proposal Wednesday.

Removing gasoline hybrids, however, would reduce $1 million for maintaining the state's roads and bridges.

A similar proposal cleared the Idaho Senate last year, but failed to make it out of the House.

