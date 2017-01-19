Gubernatorial candidate says Otter's tax claim is misleading

Russ Fulcher (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho gubernatorial candidate Russ Fulcher says Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter is being misleading when he claims that he's cut $1 billion in tax relief over the past 11 years.

Fulcher says that Otter is taking credit for a tax cut that the Republican governor opposed and even vetoed at one time.

Fulcher, a former state senator, says he was the one who helped push the grocery tax credit in 2007. Otter then killed the proposal, forcing Fulcher to bring the bill back once again in 2008 - which Otter signed into law.

The popular grocery tax credit has helped provide more than $633 million in tax relief to Idaho citizens since it was enacted. The program has created the biggest savings compared to all other tax cuts Otter has approved.

Otter's spokesman declined to comment.

