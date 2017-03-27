Grocery tax repeal bill heads Idaho governor's desk

Idaho would join 37 other states to not put a sales tax on groceries under a proposal headed to the governor's desk.
House members on Monday voted 51-19 to advance the proposal despite facing opposition from Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter.
The proposal originally started as a bill to cut income and corporate tax rates. However, the bill got a surprise makeover in the Senate - resulting in a completely different plan that no longer addressed income and corporate tax rates but instead removed the state's 6 percent sales tax on food and beverages.
The proposal will slash an estimated $80 million from the state's general fund.
Otter came out against the bill earlier this session, but has not yet said if he will veto it.
© 2017 Associated Press
