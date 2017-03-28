Gov. Otter vetoes US House vacancy bill

Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Gov. Butch Otter has vetoed legislation that would have changed Idaho's process for special congressional elections.

Otter announced Tuesday that HB 197 would have unnecessarily delayed an important process.

To date, Idaho has never held an election when an Idaho member of Congress leaves office mid-term. Unlike if a U.S. senator leaves office, a House member replacement requires scheduling a special election rather than the governor appointing a replacement. That special election would allow anyone to run for the seat regardless of political party.

HB 274 would have required a primary election and then a special election if a U.S. House vacancy in Idaho occurred.

