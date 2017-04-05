Gov. Otter signs more than 60 bills into law

Gov. Butch Otter (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

Gov. Butch Otter has signed more than 60 bills into law, including the state's $1.7 billion public schools budget for next year.

The K-12 budget plan includes $62 million to fund teacher pay increases, which is the third installment of a five-year plan to retain and attract teachers with higher salaries.

The Republican governor also signed into law the budgets for the Idaho Department of Agriculture, Medicaid and community colleges. Otter did not veto any other bills on Tuesday, nor did he issue any comments while signing the proposals.

Otter has until April 12 to sign or veto a proposal that would repeal the state's 6 percent sales tax on groceries.

© 2017 Associated Press