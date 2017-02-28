Gov. Otter signs F-35 funding bill

The Air Force tests the new F-35 in Idaho. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE - The State of Idaho took another step toward trying to secure the next F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Squadron.

This morning, Gov. Butch Otter signed House Bill 124, which provides the Idaho Department of Commerce $100,000 to use to campaign for the F-35s.

The Idaho Air National Guard at Boise's Gowen Field is one of five places still in the running to get the fighter jets.

Supporters of the program say the additional money will really help bring the mission here to Idaho.

"It’s to educate, to promote awareness about the mission, and to ultimately gather support," said Idaho Department of Commerce Director Megan Ronk.

The controversy of the jets bringing too much noise to the area was addressed by Boise Mayor Dave Bieter. He says the jets would only cause 10 minutes of noise per day, and that there are ways to help mitigate noise problems for people that live near Gowen Field.

