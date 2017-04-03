Gov. Otter remains tight-lipped on grocery tax bill

Idaho Gov. Butch Otter (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

The 2017 legislative session in Idaho is over, and as he does every year, the governor weighed in on what lawmakers did or didn't accomplish.

Big topics this year included transportation funding, education funding and tax reform.

But one bill still being closely watched is the one that repeals the sales tax on groceries.

It passed through the Legislature and is now on the governor’s desk.

We know the governor has never been a fan of repealing the grocery tax. But he stayed tight-lipped when asked what he plans to do about the bill.

"There's several stacks of bills in there yet to be treated, and if you're going to ask questions about how I'm going to sign certain bills I'm going to tell you you'll find out when I sign them, or when I don't sign them,” said Gov. Butch Otter. “But I just need you to know that to have in mind there are a lot of other things I have to consider that are relative to the general fund budget."

Otter can veto the grocery tax repeal, sign it into law, or allow it to become law without his signature.

Otter has previously stated that he opposed the bill.

Right now, the taxes you pay on groceries go into the state's general fund and you get a credit when you file your income taxes.

The bill would eliminate that 6 percent sales tax on groceries and eliminate the grocery tax credit.

Opponents this say bill will create a $48 million hole in the general fund.

Supporters say it would help Idahoans and we shouldn't tax a necessity like food.

The governor has until just after noon on Wednesday, April 12th to sign or veto this bill.

If he does veto the bill, the bill is effectively dead since lawmakers are no longer after the capitol after ending the 2017 legislative session last week.

