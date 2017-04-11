Gov. Otter allows $320M road plan to become law

Traffic on Interstate 84 in Canyon County usually backs up during the commute hours. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has allowed a nearly $320 million transportation funding plan to become law despite lodging multiple criticisms against key aspects of the measure.

Otter announced Tuesday that he allowed the bill to become law because the risk of continuing to ignore the state's crumbling roads and bridges is too great.

The new transportation plan primarily uses bonds to pay for new road projects and repay it with future federal highway payments. However, the plan also includes funneling 1 percent of the state's sales tax revenue to fund other road projects.

Otter has previously opposed using sales tax dollars for road projects, arguing that transportation funds should not compete with education priorities.

In Idaho, the governor has a small window to sign or veto bills. If the governor chooses to do nothing, then the bill automatically becomes law.

