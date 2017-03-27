GOP lawmakers to launch Idaho Freedom Caucus

Idaho Capitol (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE - Two Republican lawmakers say they are starting a new legislative caucus made up of Idaho's most conservative House members.

GOP Reps. Mike Kingsley of Lewiston and Bryan Zollinger of Idaho Falls announced Monday that they are launching the Idaho Freedom Caucus. The group is based loosely on a similar group in Congress known as the House Freedom Caucus, whose membership includes Idaho's U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador.

Kingsley says that the caucus is needed because key proposals - backed by conservative lawmakers - are currently being blocked by legislative leadership.

Zollinger says the group already has identified 10 members and hopes to soon have as many as 25 members before the end of the legislative session. No committee chairmen or Democrats are expected to join the Idaho Freedom Caucus.

