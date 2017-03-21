Faith-healing bill dies in Idaho Senate

Idaho Senate (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

BOISE - The Idaho Senate has spiked a proposal seeking to tweak the state's laws allowing families to cite religious reasons for medical decisions without fear of being charged with neglect or abuse.

The proposal would have only amended Idaho's civil laws to make it easier for judges to get involved in faith-healing cases. The bill did not change the state's religious exemption regarding criminal charges, which is considered the most contentious part of the religious waiver.

However, despite the proposal being pitched as a compromise, criticism among lawmakers ranged from those who thought the bill didn't change enough while others thought the bill went too far.

The Senate voted 24-11 to kill the proposal on Tuesday.

The bill's sponsor, Republican Sen. Dan Johnson, told KTVB that the outcome came as no surprise, given the controversial nature of the issue.

"I'm not surprised by it and I didn't have a real feeling going into it," Johnson said. "That's why I think we must acknowledge all the good debate that happened. People have to close their eyes, I think legislators have to think about this. We are voting for the kids and we are trying to do what's best for the children."

Despite the bill's failure, Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, a Democrat from Boise, said she thinks progress was made on the issue.

"Even incremental change matters that we actually talked about it in public out loud," she said. "I mean that's always moving the needle and its important."

Multiple children among members of the Followers of Christ - a group with a presence in Canyon County - have died from treatable conditions, including pneumonia and food poisoning.

