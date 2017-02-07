Electronic pull-tabs to continue in Idaho

(Photo: Idaho Lottery)

BOISE - Lucrative electronic pull-tab games will continue to operate in Idaho after House lawmakers on Tuesday killed an effort seeking to ban the betting terminals.

Supporters of the repeal argued that electronic pull-tab machines, known as touch tabs, resembled too much like slot machines. The machines mimic the classic pull-tab lotto tickets but are paperless and are played almost exclusively in bars and restaurants.

However, those concerns weren't enough to swing the entire House chamber. The measure failed on an 18-52 vote.

There more roughly 240 electronic pull-tab machines spread out among 140 locations in Idaho.

In 2011, when the machines were first installed, the Idaho Lottery saw roughly $2.9 million in sales. By 2016, sales had jumped to $31 million.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.