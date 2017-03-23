Bumpy road for highway funding push

Traffic on Interstate 84 between Nampa and Caldwell usually backs up during the commute hours. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Expansion on Interstate 84 in Canyon County is something that experts say needs to happen, and fast, to avoid further congestion.

However, state lawmakers put the brakes on a $320 million funding plan that would have helped with that and other problems with Idaho's roads and bridges.

Over the last few weeks, members of the Idaho Senate have considered a number of transportation funding proposals.

The big issue as of late, has been the section of I-84 between Nampa and Caldwell and how to pay for it.

"We are out there trying to, and fighting to actually get it fixed for them," said Rep. Christy Perry, R-Nampa.

Perry and others saying they aren't ready to end this year's legislative session until something is done.

"That stretch from Nampa to Caldwell has continually been a source of congestion, it's a safety concern, and it's something that we think is well past time. We need to fix it," said Rep. Robert Anderst, R-Nampa.

MORE: Canyon County business leaders scold lawmakers over transportation 'inaction'

The problem is the Idaho Transportation Department estimates it will cost about $330 million to widen that section of I-84 between Franklin in Nampa and Franklin in Caldwell.

"It's a little bit more than our entire construction budget for a year, that's correct," said ITD spokesman Vince Trimboli.

Major road projects like that have been funded in years past through GARVEE bonds, which is an alternative source of funding through future federal-aid highway payments.

"Idaho puts parameters around that,” said Perry. “We limit ourselves to the number we're even willing to use. So with all the side boards around it we feel it's a safe avenue."

Senate Bill 1188 would have done just that. It included $300 million in GARVEE bonding, as well as shifting the Idaho State Police from highway funds to a share of the general fund. The bill failed in the Senate.

"It's kind of a smorgasbord or kitchen sink of different transportation funding ideas," said Sen. Shawn Keough, R-Sandpoint.

Keough voted against the bill and says she is a strong proponent of taking care of our roads, but not when it comes to taking money away from the state’s general fund.

"I'm not in favor of using general funds, which pay for everything else in the state,” said Keough. “So to strictly pull general funds off of the top and put them into roads, I have a problem with that."

Right now, it's still unclear what may happen.

"I've seen a lot of things happen in the last days of the session when the will of legislators unites, we can get it done,” said Keough. “I don't have a sense that there's unity on this issue."

Although, some remain optimistic as there is still another bill.

Senate Bill 1162 would not impact the general fund. It would just use $300 million in GARVEE bonding to pay for roadwork.

Keough says there has yet to be a vote on that bill, but added she would support it.

Copyright 2017 KTVB