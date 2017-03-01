Bill would make lawmaker emails, communications private

The Idaho House of Representatives (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - All emails, texts and other communications between members of the Idaho Legislature would be considered private and blocked from any public disclosure under a newly introduced proposal.

The measure would create a massive change to the Idaho Public Records Act by shielding most of the communications Idaho lawmakers have with fellow legislative members, constituents and legislative staff.

The exemption would hide research requests made by lawmakers, but would not exempt communications between lawmakers and lobbyists.

The House State Affairs Committee agreed to advance the proposal Wednesday with no debate.

Rep. Vito Barbieri, a Republican from Dalton Gardens, says the bill is needed to protect lawmakers discussing upcoming legislation.

