Bill to reverse Idaho's telemedicine abortion ban

BOISE - A prominent anti-abortion group in Idaho has introduced legislation reversing two abortion laws at the center of a legal battle.

Women are currently banned from receiving abortion-inducing medication through telemedicine in Idaho under two laws passed in 2015. The laws required doctors to be present when administering pregnancy-ending pills. However, in January, a federal judge agreed to hold off from deeming those laws as unconstitutional if the Idaho Legislature spent this session repealing the ban.

Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands sued the state last year, arguing the ban puts unnecessary burdens on women seeking safe abortions.

The House State Affairs Committee on Friday introduced the reversal legislation - backed by Idaho Chooses Life - clearing it for a full legislative hearing.

