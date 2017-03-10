Bill to expand Idaho's open meeting laws

12-10 nsd meeting 2 (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - An Idaho House panel has introduced a measure to expand the state's open meeting laws.

Rep. Tom Loertscher, a Republican from Iona, told the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday that councils, boards and commissions created by executive order should be subjected to the Idaho Open Meeting Law.

The Spokesman-Review reports that Loertscher says the bill is simple but important. Loertscher added that people are often surprised when he tells them that these panels are not required to let the public know when they're meeting, post an agenda or allow the public to attend the meeting.

The committee unanimously agreed to advance the bill, clearing it for a full legislative hearing.

