Bill to charge heroin dealers with murder heads to Idaho House for vote

BOISE - State lawmakers heard testimony Monday on a bill that would slap a second-degree murder charge on anyone who sells heroin to a user, who then dies because of that sale.

Lawmakers backing the bill say the point of this is keep heroin out of Idaho and to raise awareness about the problem.

The legislation would charge a dealer with second-degree murder if a user dies from a heroin overdose. That means, a dealer could be in jail for a minimum of 10 years. Right now, the mandatory minimum jail time for a dealer is three years.

"Heroin is a growing epidemic in Idaho," said Rep. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian.

“We want to get the drug dealers. That is what this bill is designed to do," said Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise.

But there are people who oppose this. Some say this legislation won't actually deter people from selling drugs.

Some also worry about the fiscal impacts. Attorneys say it costs more to prosecute a murder charge. Others are concerned about how effective this would play out in the court system.

The bill targets sellers, not users.

Lawmakers also heard testimony from people who lost friends or family to a heroin overdose.

One woman who lost her grandson spoke in favor of the bill because she believes it will hold someone accountable.

The bill passed out of the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee and now heads to the full Idaho House for a vote.

(© 2017 KTVB)