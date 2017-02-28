Bill to ban government influence in elections heads to House

Voters (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Legislation putting stricter restrictions on schools, cities and counties from using government resources to promote the outcome of an election is headed to the Idaho House.

Republican Rep. Jason Monks, the bill's sponsor, says that school districts and cities are improperly using taxpayer dollars to influence the public rather than educate voters on election issues. However, the measure is facing opposition from First Amendment groups and government officials worried that the bill will create fear among public workers from speaking out on election topics.

After two days of lengthy debate, the House State Affairs voted Tuesday to advance the proposal but only after agreeing it must be amended first. Those amendments will be submitted later this session and must be approved by the House.

