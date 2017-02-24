Bill seeks to define locations for electric bikes

For those that like to bike, Boise offers a wide variety of trails.

And as peddle assist, or electric bikes, become more popular, a draft bill has emerged at the Idaho Statehouse which would define where those e-bikes are allowed.

The measure is being proposed by Rep. Phylis King, D-Boise. As of now, there is no law which dictates where e-bikes can be used.

This proposal would allow e-bicycles of 750 watts or less to be used anywhere where normal pedal bikes are permitted.

King says there is a lot of interest for getting rules in place as e-bikes are becoming more sought after.

Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway says while the city is not anti e-bike, there needs to be more time to see of electronic bicycles would impact trails, specifically the Greenbelt and Boise Foothills trail system, and if there would be an impact to safety.

“We do realize that there are people who have physical restrictions and they could really utilize an e-powered bike for Greenbelt or for city-owned Foothills use, and we’re OK with that, we will provide accommodations for those that need that and were doing that now,” said Holloway.

“I think it’s two- or three-hundred bikes sold per month in the city of Boise during the summer time, that's quite a bit,” said King. “They are already on the Greenbelt, they are already on the sidewalks, they are already on the trails, and you don't know about them because they are electric and they are quiet.”

King expects to have a more complete draft of the legislation by next week.

