Bill limiting early voting headed to Idaho Senate

BOISE - The Idaho House has advanced a measure that would put limits on early voting in Idaho.

Republican Rep. Dustin Manwaring of Pocatello says Idaho currently lack a standardized system for early voting.

If passed, Idaho's early voting window could take place any time from three weeks prior to the election to one week before. Currently, county clerks have the choice to begin early voting on or before the third week from the election. This has resulted in a hodgepodge of early voting start dates across the state, with the majority of smaller counties choosing not to open the polls early to save on costs.

However, critics countered that the bill stripped local control away from county clerks who know best when early voting should begin in their regions.

HB 150 now goes to the Senate for approval.

