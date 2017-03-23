Bill lifting some alcohol restrictions moves to Idaho House

BOISE - An Idaho House panel has advanced legislation repealing the state's ban on nudity and explicit live performances at certain businesses licensed to serve alcohol.

The proposal is part of a legal settlement between the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho and the state attorney general's office.

PREVIOUS: Artists win settlement over Idaho liquor law

Last year, two undercover ISP detectives were served alcohol while watching a burlesque show. The artists agreed to pay a fine and a short suspension to avoid having their liquor license revoked. The ACLU then filed a lawsuit arguing that the state law violates the First Amendment.

The House State Affairs Committee voted 8-6 on Thursday to send the exemption bill to the House floor. However, prior to discussing the bill, Chairman Tom Loertscher requested that all young people in the audience leave the room because they would be discussing sensitive subjects.

