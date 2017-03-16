Bill expanding open meeting law clears Idaho House

The Idaho House of Representatives (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - A measure expanding Idaho's open meeting laws has won unanimous support from House lawmakers.

The proposal is one of the rare bills introduced this legislative session that increases the state's laws protecting the public's right to an open and transparent government. However, there have been several attempts introduced by lawmakers to limit public access, though they have not advanced far in the Statehouse.

According to the legislation, boards and commissions created by executive order would be subjected to the Idaho Open Meeting Law. Currently, these panels are not required to let the public know when they're meeting, post an agenda or allow the public to attend the meeting.

House members advanced the bill on Thursday, in the middle of Sunshine Week. It's a time of year around James Madison's birthday, March 16, honoring his advocacy for the Bill of Rights.

© 2017 Associated Press