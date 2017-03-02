Bill designed to combat heroin abuse dies in Idaho House

Cooking heroin, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

BOISE - The Idaho House has spiked a proposal designed to combat opioid addiction.

The heavily-debated plan was designed to slap a second-degree murder charge on anyone who sells heroin to a user who then directly or indirectly dies because of that sale. However, critics argued that the bill would do little to curb the increasing rates of painkiller and heroin abuse.

The House floor voted 26-43 on Thursday.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says it tracked more than 500 state bills dealing with prescription drug abuse in 2016. The organization expects a similar number is expected this year.

Reported drug overdose deaths have skyrocketed 63 percent in Idaho between 2006 and 2014, with a total of 1,544 deaths during that period.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.