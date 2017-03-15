Anti-motorcycle profiling bill spiked in Idaho Senate

(Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

BOISE - A proposal banning law enforcement agencies from profiling motorcycles has crashed and burned in the Idaho Senate.

Senate members spiked the proposal Wednesday, voting 13-22 after a lengthy debate over the need of bill despite receiving unanimous support from the House several weeks before.

The bill would have prohibited police officers from stopping bikers for riding motorcycles or wearing biker garb. However, some critics said police should have legitimate reasons for stopping all citizens, not just motorcyclists.

Washington was the first state to ban motorcycle profiling in 2011. According to supporters in Washington, profiling complaints have dropped 90 percent since the law passed.

In 2016, Maryland became the second state to enforce such anti-profiling measures.

