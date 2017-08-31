Canyon County's tent jail improved in areas where 8 inmates escaped

Canyon County's tent jail facility. (Photo: KTVB)

CALDWELL - Security at Canyon County's tent jail has been improved in the areas where eight inmates were able to escape on six different occasions.

The tent jail, called Pod 5, was built for inmates on work release, but overcrowding in the jail forced officials to relocate inmates outside.

County officials, including the sheriff, advised at the time that the tent jail was not sufficient for housing general inmates. They pushed to get voter approval to build a new jail on county-owned land, but were unsuccessful.

The overflow of inmates into the unsecured facility eventually led to eight escapes between December 2015 and December 2016.

All inmates were recaptured and the county promised to make the changes it recently did before a larger jail can be built.

